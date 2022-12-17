The Central Colorado Humanists is pleased to announce its sponsorship of several scholarships to be awarded in the spring of 2023.
The scholarships will be awarded to high school applicants planning to attend 4-year colleges, community colleges, and trade schools. Applicants must be high school seniors at Buena Vista High School, Salida High School, Cotopaxi High School and students in non-traditional programs or home-schooled students who plan to attend an accredited college, community college or trade school full-time next fall.
CCH scholarship recipients are eligible for and encouraged to apply to CCH for an additional scholarship after the completion of their first semester to help them meet college expenses for their second year. Applications are now being accepted. The deadline to receive applications is March 31, 2023.
Last spring the Humanists awarded six scholarships of $1,500 to high school seniors and three $1,500 scholarships to previous recipients following the successful completion of their first college semester.
Applications for this year’s scholarships are available for download at http://www.centralcoloradohumanists.org. Specific instructions for completing and submitting applications can be found on this website.
Scholarship candidates should have a 3.0 GPA and have exhibited some form of community service during their high school career.
Evaluations will be based in part on the quality of an essay (limited to 750 words) to be submitted by each applicant. Scholarship recipients will be announced at the respective high school’s awards assembly in May.
The Central Colorado Humanists is the local chapter of the American Humanist Association. Humanists are informed by science, guided by reason, inspired by art and nature, and motivated by compassion.
The scholarship awards are one avenue by which the Central Colorado Humanists encourage the development of these values in our local youth while helping them achieve their life-long goals.
Please visit our website at www.centralcoloradohumanists.org
