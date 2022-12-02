Central Colorado Humanists December Sunday Science program will be on butterfly migrations. The program will be Dec. 4, 10 a.m. at the Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett St., Salida. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m.
Hannelore Gabriel will cover the migration of the monarch and painted lady butterflies as well as some other species.
Monarchs migrate yearly from their overwintering grounds in central Mexico to Canada and back. While the Rocky Mountain States are not a monarch migration route monarchs can be seen in our area flying and feeding on milkweed at Sands Lake and other locations.
Painted lady butterflies migrate only in wet winters and early springs when conditions cause a super bloom of host plants, usually in northwestern Mexico, California, Nevada and Arizona. In 2017 these super blooms and super migrations caused national attention when millions of painted ladies were seen in the Denver area. Hannelore’s program will include an amazing array of photographs of butterflies and information about their lives and habitat.
Hannelore pursued a career in jewelry design. Her professional and photography interests led to the research of the jewelry, anthropology and iconography of Nepal resulting in her book “The Jewelry of Nepal.”
Butterflies, the jewels of nature, are her current photographic focus combined with the study of Lepidoptera.
Central Colorado Humanists sponsor Sunday Science presentations each month. Each presentation is informative and features a science topic understandable by both scientists and non-scientists.
Admission is free and the public is welcome. Please join us. Masks are welcome but not required.
