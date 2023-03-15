Chaffee County Community Foundation is excited to announce new Impact Grants aimed at supporting environmental and housing solutions in our community. This initiative will provide funding to local organizations addressing two critical issues in Chaffee County – environmental challenges, such as clean water, environmental stewardship, and recycling or waste reduction efforts, as well as affordable housing solutions that make long-term, sustainable housing accessible to local residents.
The Housing Innovation Grant, funded by contributions to CCCF’s Housing Solutions Fund, will be awarded to one or more applicants in amounts ranging from $10,000 up to $35,000. A single recipient will receive up to $16,000 for the Environmental Innovation Grant, made possible by CCCF’s partnership with Bonfire Entertainment and contributions to the foundation’s Environmental Solutions Fund. Applications will be evaluated based on a range of criteria, including impact, innovation, community engagement, and sustainability.
“We have intentionally designed these Impact Grants to encourage innovative solutions for the housing issues and environmental challenges facing Chaffee County, and we are so excited to see the ingenuity and creativity that we know Chaffee County can bring to this competitive process,” said Betsy Dittenber, Executive Director of Chaffee County Community Foundation. “At CCCF, we believe that by investing in environmental and housing solutions, we can create a more resilient, sustainable, and equitable future for everyone in our community.”
The application window opens March 13, 2023 and closes on April 14, 2023. Interested organizations are encouraged to visit www.chaffeecommunity.org/grants to learn more about the eligibility criteria and application process. Grants will be awarded to organizations and initiatives that demonstrate a clear understanding of the challenges faced by our community and present viable solutions that align with criteria outlined in the grant rubric. Applicants should direct any questions to Betsy Dittenber at betsy@chaffeecommunity.org or 719-204-4565.
Founded in 2018, Chaffee County Community Foundation is a public, nonprofit organization established to promote and facilitate philanthropy in Chaffee County, created by and for the people in that area. CCCF acts as a catalyst to inspire positive change through the power of philanthropy to enrich the lives of all people within the county. Its goals are to make informed philanthropy accessible to all, build local nonprofit capacity, and enable community conversations. Since 2018, CCCF has actively supported nonprofit organizations for the betterment of Chaffee County and the local communities. To learn more, visit www.chaffeecommunity.org
