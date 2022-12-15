The Buena Vista High School Student Council supplied gifts to 56 local families as part of this year’s Toys 4 Tikes program.
There was “definitely a lot of need this year,” says Sarah Flowers, who teaches the Student Council block at BVHS.
“I would guess that we’re around 200 kids, maybe more, this year,” she said. “It was a big year. In the past couple of years, there’s been a lot of help for families, just post-COVID. Now I think a lot of that extra help has ended but we’re all battling the cost of inflation, so I think that that’s really impacted a lot of families this year.
StuCo fundraises each year by working with local businesses, local churches, the Optimist Club and Climax Mine. Donations from local partners combine with the Polar Plunge and the school’s annual peach sales. Though this year’s plunge was subject to chilly weather and icy water, they still raised as much money as they have in past years.
“We raised $688 at Polar Plunge this year, which is awesome,” Flowers said. “It’s pretty comparable to what we raised last year, which was the most we’d ever raised, but this year, we only had about 1/3 the number of jumpers. People were just generous in their donations… Last year, we had a ton of jumpers because the weather was beautiful. This year we had far fewer jumpers but managed to make the same amount of money.”
The council finds families through Shaundra Moss, family service coordinator. Moss works with the preschool and elementary school teachers and the Arkansas Valley Christian Mission to compile a list of qualifying families.
Makenna St. John, student body president, said they spent around $1,000 this year to provide three to four gifts per kid. While this year was a success, she is looking forward to starting a little earlier next year.
“It felt kind of chaotic this year, and it felt like a lot of it was very last-minute planning,” she said. “So maybe we get started earlier or have a bigger committee specifically designated for Toys 4 Tikes.”
Though they don’t change much year to year in how the program runs, this year St. John says they sent a smaller team to do the shopping.
“It was easier because we only had a small group of kids shopping for the families, which was definitely a tweak that felt like it needed to be made for a while. It made the whole shopping process that much easier.”
Flowers appreciates being able to provide joy for families who would have a lot of pressure to provide that.
“We know that Christmas can really stretch people beyond their means and they’re already working hard to make ends meet,” she says, “and so it’s awesome to be able to provide that sense of joy and optimism and just care for the kids in our district.”
Her favorite part of the process is getting to talk to families about whether they’d like to participate that year and learning how they can help.
“I’m able to make them happy and help with their holidays and just give their family a little bit of a break so that they don’t have to spend that money on gifts, they can spend it towards something that they really need,” St. John said. “And (I love) the part where you call somebody … and then they say ‘No, we’re actually doing really good this year.’ That makes me just so happy for them, and it definitely hits me in the heart a little bit.”
Student body vice-president Aleah Urbine’s favorite moment comes on the other side of the process when families come to pick up their gifts.
“When we’re all done with all the gifts and seeing … the families come and pick up the gifts and seeing how happy they really are,” she said, “how much something that seems so small on our end brings that family... And it really makes me feel how lucky I am to have what I do.”
Those interested in donating to Toys 4 Tikes can make out a check to BVHS and write Toys 4 Tikes in the memo.
Funds are kept as a separate line item in their budget.
To donate toys, contact sflowers@bschools.org at the beginning of November.
“It’s a great program,” Flowers said. “If people would still like to donate, it helps offset the burden on the student council. We do fundraise for it. But we also pay for a lot of students stuff. And so the more we have to cover for the program, the harder it is for us to meet our other goals. So people can donate any time of the year.
