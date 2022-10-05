The Buena Vista High School Marching Band performed at halftime of Friday’s football game against North Fork. Performing on the field at halftime are, bottom row from left are, Danielle Neufeld, clarinet; Peyton Wakefield, clarinet; Colin Mercer, alto sax and Avery Bott, bass clarinet. Kodee Olson, tenor sax, is the top row.
BVHS Marching Band performs
- Dave Schiefelbein Times editor
