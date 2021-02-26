school district logo

Every semester Buena Vista High School recognizes our outstanding students earning a grade point average of 3.8 or greater.

For over 50 years, we have hosted an academic awards night to honor these students. BVHS is once again unable to host this long-standing event because of virus protocols despite students have earned recognition for their accomplishments.

The following students are earning an academic lamp, star or plaque for having earned a 3.8 grade point average or greater during the 2020 fall semester.

Seniors who have earned this award for their entire high school career are awarded an academic plaque honoring their hard work and dedication to studies.

Senior plaques

Honoring 4 years of academic excellence:

Misty Burdges 4.0 Plaque

Nathan Carmell 4.0 Plaque

Atlanta Hargrove 4.250 Plaque

Aja Hogan 4.250 Plaque

Jacob Monreal 4.250 Plaque

Hadley Ross 4.125 Plaque

Kimber Saewert 4.375 Plaque

Twelfth Grade

Isaac Bearss 4.0 Star 1

Lauryn Cunningham 4.0 Lamp

Nathan Dages 3.875 Lamp

Keegan Jacoves 4.125 Star 3

Charis Mayton 4.250 Star 5

Kaden McFee 4.0 Star 3

Rylan Norton 4.0 Lamp

Luke Reavis 4.0 Star 1

Meghan Rodriguez 4.250 Star 1

Rosston Sherlock 4.250 Star 3

Dominic St. John 3.875 Lamp

Hannah Volpe 4.0 Lamp

Jasmine White 3.875 Star 1

Eleventh Grade

Elena Dunn 4.50 Star 4

Carley Feuss 3.875 Star 1

Claire Groth 4.0 Star 4

Macy Jennings 4.0 Lamp

Max Johnson 4.250 Star 4

Trinity Lankford 3.875 Lamp

Jamison Litvay 4.250 Star 4

Molly McMurry 4.250 Star 4

Cheyenne Montoya 4.125 Star 4

Leah Nadeau 4.125 Star 4

Quinn Philips 4.0 Star 3

Lynn Piefer 4.250 Star2

Brennan Pratt 4.250 Star 4

Tanner Richmond 4.250 Star 2

Conner Scott 3.875 Lamp

Sara Shannahan 4.250 Star 3

Elizabeth Torrens 4.125 Star 2

Aiden Urbine 4.0 Star 3

Tenth Grade

Charlotte Apodaca 3.875 Star 1

Erin Bigley 3.875 Star 1

Susan Chupp 4.0 Star 2

Ella Coates 4.0 Star 2

Elizabeth Cunningham 4.0 Star 2

Stella Dawson 4.0 Star 2

Kathryn Estes 4.0 Star 2

Elijah Evans 3.875 Lamp

Ethan Flavin 4.0 Star 2

Yakov Foley 3.875 Star 2

Aidan Koch 3.875 Star 1

Audrey McFadden 4.0 Star 2

Magdalena Monreal 4.0 Star 2

Lillian Neufeld 4.0 Star 2

Jacob Phelps 4.0 Star 2

Lila Philips 4.0 Star 2

Nicole Sanchez Diaz 3.875 Star 2

Maya Schuknecht 4.0 Star 2

Brooke Smith 4.0 Lamp

Makenna St. John 4.0 Star 2

Jackson Williams 4.0 Star 2

Autumn Wingo 4.0 Star 2

Ninth Grade

Emilia Brooker 4.0 Lamp

Andrew Cunningham 4.0 Lamp

Gweneth Feuss 4.0 Lamp

Jaylynn Goode 3.875 Lamp

Audrey Johnson 4.0 Lamp

Madeline Litvay 4.0 Lamp

Danica McFadden 4.0 Lamp

Sierra Muller 3.875 Lamp

Danielle Neufeld 4.0 Lamp

Cody Norton 3.875 Lamp

Chloe Puckett 4.0 Lamp

Levi Starr 4.0 Lamp

Lindsey Trenkle 4.0 Lamp

Tshering Williams 4.0 Lamp

