Every semester Buena Vista High School recognizes our outstanding students earning a grade point average of 3.8 or greater.
For over 50 years, we have hosted an academic awards night to honor these students. BVHS is once again unable to host this long-standing event because of virus protocols despite students have earned recognition for their accomplishments.
The following students are earning an academic lamp, star or plaque for having earned a 3.8 grade point average or greater during the 2020 fall semester.
Seniors who have earned this award for their entire high school career are awarded an academic plaque honoring their hard work and dedication to studies.
Senior plaques
Honoring 4 years of academic excellence:
Misty Burdges 4.0 Plaque
Nathan Carmell 4.0 Plaque
Atlanta Hargrove 4.250 Plaque
Aja Hogan 4.250 Plaque
Jacob Monreal 4.250 Plaque
Hadley Ross 4.125 Plaque
Kimber Saewert 4.375 Plaque
Twelfth Grade
Isaac Bearss 4.0 Star 1
Lauryn Cunningham 4.0 Lamp
Nathan Dages 3.875 Lamp
Keegan Jacoves 4.125 Star 3
Charis Mayton 4.250 Star 5
Kaden McFee 4.0 Star 3
Rylan Norton 4.0 Lamp
Luke Reavis 4.0 Star 1
Meghan Rodriguez 4.250 Star 1
Rosston Sherlock 4.250 Star 3
Dominic St. John 3.875 Lamp
Hannah Volpe 4.0 Lamp
Jasmine White 3.875 Star 1
Eleventh Grade
Elena Dunn 4.50 Star 4
Carley Feuss 3.875 Star 1
Claire Groth 4.0 Star 4
Macy Jennings 4.0 Lamp
Max Johnson 4.250 Star 4
Trinity Lankford 3.875 Lamp
Jamison Litvay 4.250 Star 4
Molly McMurry 4.250 Star 4
Cheyenne Montoya 4.125 Star 4
Leah Nadeau 4.125 Star 4
Quinn Philips 4.0 Star 3
Lynn Piefer 4.250 Star2
Brennan Pratt 4.250 Star 4
Tanner Richmond 4.250 Star 2
Conner Scott 3.875 Lamp
Sara Shannahan 4.250 Star 3
Elizabeth Torrens 4.125 Star 2
Aiden Urbine 4.0 Star 3
Tenth Grade
Charlotte Apodaca 3.875 Star 1
Erin Bigley 3.875 Star 1
Susan Chupp 4.0 Star 2
Ella Coates 4.0 Star 2
Elizabeth Cunningham 4.0 Star 2
Stella Dawson 4.0 Star 2
Kathryn Estes 4.0 Star 2
Elijah Evans 3.875 Lamp
Ethan Flavin 4.0 Star 2
Yakov Foley 3.875 Star 2
Aidan Koch 3.875 Star 1
Audrey McFadden 4.0 Star 2
Magdalena Monreal 4.0 Star 2
Lillian Neufeld 4.0 Star 2
Jacob Phelps 4.0 Star 2
Lila Philips 4.0 Star 2
Nicole Sanchez Diaz 3.875 Star 2
Maya Schuknecht 4.0 Star 2
Brooke Smith 4.0 Lamp
Makenna St. John 4.0 Star 2
Jackson Williams 4.0 Star 2
Autumn Wingo 4.0 Star 2
Ninth Grade
Emilia Brooker 4.0 Lamp
Andrew Cunningham 4.0 Lamp
Gweneth Feuss 4.0 Lamp
Jaylynn Goode 3.875 Lamp
Audrey Johnson 4.0 Lamp
Madeline Litvay 4.0 Lamp
Danica McFadden 4.0 Lamp
Sierra Muller 3.875 Lamp
Danielle Neufeld 4.0 Lamp
Cody Norton 3.875 Lamp
Chloe Puckett 4.0 Lamp
Levi Starr 4.0 Lamp
Lindsey Trenkle 4.0 Lamp
Tshering Williams 4.0 Lamp
