The Buena Vista Public Library featured 20 local authors at the second annual Local Author Fair on Dec. 3. Each author had a book or two to help interested readers get to know them, as well as some candy or cookies to correlate with the Chocolate Walk taking place that day.
“It was wonderful to host so many local authors and give the community a chance to meet published writers, who are also our neighbors,” said Sarah Greenberg, library adult services coordinator. “I was thrilled with the turnout, both for the number of authors and the almost endless stream of visitors. It was an exciting day.”
Writing since she was about 16, Juliana Nicewarner praised the library on organizing this event. She enjoyed getting to see all the local authors at the event and see what they had to offer. Nicewarner had her own capstone project to offer, a novella titled “No Regrets.”
“I kind of just started shopping it around to different publishing houses on a whim, and I got picked out by a publisher at New York City,” she said.
Nicewarner has also been working on a full-length novel for about 4 years and hopes to get that project published next year.
Kathy Keidel and her daughter Jennah Jones were also present, each with her own book written during the COVID-19 pandemic. Jones’s book “Toby Tow Truck Saves Santa” is an illustrated book for toddlers about a tow truck and woodland animals that rescue Santa. This is also her first book, which evolved from storytelling with her son.
“It was a good experience,” Jones said. “I learned a lot. It was fun.”
She has no other writing projects planned right now, but she hopes to publish another book sometime in the future.
Keidel’s book “Sky Windows” is a collection of about 65 different true short stories told by 25 different authors.
“They have to do with the spiritual realm such as fear of death, after death, serendipity, synchronicity, telepathy, clairvoyance, things like that,” she explained. “People who are very interested in the world around us that we don’t see, finding meaning in things that are unseen but amaze us.”
Kathy also creates whimsical art which can be found at the Roastery, but she has always loved writing and plans to do more of these “Sky Windows” books with different themes.
Former Times reporter Michael A. Rodriguez promoted his fantasy-science fiction novel “Techno-Myth.” He plans to get this book republished in February under Wandering Minds Publishing. He’s also working on a sequel for it, as well as a book of “Twilight Zone-esque” short stories, both of which he hopes to have finished within a year.
Rodriguez also has a stage play written and is looking for someone willing to put it on.
Having previously worked at the library, Patricia Meredith has also worked as an editor for New York Times best-selling authors such as George R. R. Martin and Tracy Hickman. Realizing she wanted to write her own books, she “took the deep dive” into researching and writing “Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Taker,” the first book in the Spokane Clock Tower Mysteries. This series now has three books with a fourth on the way. Next May, she plans to start a new series about Anna Katharine Green, “the mother of detective fiction” and a source of inspiration for Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.
“I love being an author,” Meredith said. “I love writing mysteries because there’s a puzzle to solve. I decided to go historical because they’re grounded in facts. There’s a lot of actual history, finding things in newspapers and being inspired by the stories there to write these books. All of my characters are made up and everybody they interact with and everything that happens around them are straight out of history, but I had to make up my characters. That way I could do whatever I wanted to them.”
The Local Author Fair plays a major role in the library’s mission to engage in the community, said library director Cecilia LeFrance, and pairing it with Christmas Opening will continue to be the plan in the future.
“We are so proud to support writing and connect the community to the creativity and talent of our local writers,” LeFrance added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.