The Buena Vista board of trustees were informed at the May 16 meeting that CDOT is looking for a place to put a Park-N-Ride/Bustang site in Buena Vista, town administrator Phillip Puckett said.
The current location the buses stop in Buena Vista is at the Railroad Street parking lot in front of the stagecoach depot building. Buses currently stop in BV twice a day and offer routes to both Gunnison and Denver.
Currently the town Planning and Zoning Commission plan on meeting with CDOT to find a potential site for the project concept.
“The options for a site that meets the goals of the project concept are very limited and none of them are owned by town right now,” planning director Joseph Teipel said, “Properties that may be suitable for a public park and ride and Bustang stop should be near to current transportation arteries as well as not too far from pedestrian access.”
The funds for this project will be paid by CDOT if in the next 12 months a site is found.
Teipel says that the Bustang facility would allow the expanded use and access of local and regional bus transportation which in addition would allow more tourists and visitors to explore BV.
“Impacts of a project like this would be felt for decades to come and poise Buena Vista as a central hub in regional transportation routes,” Teipel said.
