The first burros found in these mountains were from early European settlers and were wild and free.
The prospectors and miners discovered their usefulness and they quickly adopted them and put them to work.
Some of the men coming from the east and midwest did bring their own burros and mules. The burros were sure-footed and able to go up steep mountain trails.
Burros hauled bedrolls, pots and pans, food (dried beans and coffee), an extra pair of boots and of course mining supplies.
Picks, shovels, bellows and stakes to mark their claim were piled on them. Many times the load was as big as the burro. After carrying all this up to the mine, they then were loaded with the bags of ore to haul out.
In 1912, the boarding house at Romley used by Mary Murphy miners was the scene of tragedy. A meal of boiled beef, beefsteak, home canned beans and spinach, orange fritters with condensed milk and mince pie was served.
The leftovers, which were dumped behind the boarding house and eaten by the burros, killed the burros. Five miners died from botulism.
The state was not called to investigate by the company until the burros died. The burros were insured and the Mary Murphy Mine was paid for their loss, but none of the miner’s families received any compensation.
Another story about burros in St. Elmo from “Timberline Tailings” by Muriel Sibill Wolle tells of Tony Stark taking hay out to feed his burros and then an armful of paper to burn. The burros quit on the hay and started eating the paper.
As the mines played out and the miners left, many burros were turned loose and lived on in the mountains. Some were adopted by ranchers and some became children’s pets.
The burros were gentle and patient with the children but also stubborn and did not always go where or when the children wanted them to go.
This heritage is carried out in the burro races held annually in Fairplay, Leadville and Buena Vista. If you watch, you will see how hard it is to get the burro to go when you want and where you want.
