The Scarecrow Hide and Seek contest hosted by BV Beautification Advisory Board inspired a creative array of 15 straw folks and spooky tableaus around town last week.  Fun was shared by the scarecrow hosts as well as the seekers who ventured out in search of names and numbers to submit for a drawing held Nov. 4 at the Beautification Board’s monthly meeting.  Out of 37 seeker entries, 10 were randomly chosen for a participation prize $10 gift card from Stedman’s.  Gift cards were also awarded for Favorite Business Scarecrow - Grover Family by The Grove Early School, Favorite Residential Display - The Glad Family by Sue Benes and Overall Favorite Display - Scary Skiers by Olivia Bartlett and family.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.