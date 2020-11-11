The Scarecrow Hide and Seek contest hosted by BV Beautification Advisory Board inspired a creative array of 15 straw folks and spooky tableaus around town last week. Fun was shared by the scarecrow hosts as well as the seekers who ventured out in search of names and numbers to submit for a drawing held Nov. 4 at the Beautification Board’s monthly meeting. Out of 37 seeker entries, 10 were randomly chosen for a participation prize $10 gift card from Stedman’s. Gift cards were also awarded for Favorite Business Scarecrow - Grover Family by The Grove Early School, Favorite Residential Display - The Glad Family by Sue Benes and Overall Favorite Display - Scary Skiers by Olivia Bartlett and family.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Mountain Guide
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
- Polis extends Safer at Home, closes bars
- Gold Rush Days postponed
- Mountain Mania Car Show cancels July 5 event
- Chamber cancels Buena Vista Fourth of July parade
- Governor discusses new Colorado guidelines: Restaurants to 50% capacity, day camps opened
- Seven Peaks canceled for 2020
- County eyes hotel, motel reopening later this month
- Colorado Mountain College student develops BV business map
- Collegiate Peaks Rodeo called off; 100th year to be celebrated in 2021
- Chaffee County prepares for reopening
- Rapids & Grass beer fest pulls tap
- Chaffee County responds to governor’s Safer at Home COVID-19
- Gov. Polis updates Coloradans on state response to COVID-19
- Use caution while shopping for groceries
- BLM implements Stage 2 Fire Restrictions
- FIBArk cancelled
- Things to do
- USFS temporarily closes recreation, camping sites; enacts fire restrictions
- Gov. Polis extends emergency disaster declaration for 30 more days
- Quilters cancel meeting
- Colorado residency defined
- Chaffee closed to visitors
- Walden Music Society announces cancellation
- Campout for the Cause cancels 2020 festival near Buena Vista
- Colorado Legal Services offered online
- All Colorado Parks and Wildlife campgrounds closed until further notice
- Gov. Polis issues statewide ‘stay-at-home’ order
- Gov. Polis directs all of Colorado’s non-critical employers to reduce in-person workforce by 50 percent
- State health dept. amends social distancing public health order, 10 or less exemptions
- State law enforcement, public health officials urge Coloradans to follow state public health order
Editor's Picks
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Joe Cogan passes away
- Chaffee County Public Health reports 34 new cases
- Polis to COVID Colorado: 'I love you…this is an intervention'
- Chaffee County election results
- Chaffee Health reports 15 new cases of COVID, updates county health order
- Alpine tunnel rails served Mt. Princeton depot, Gunnison County
- Leadville revisits short-term rental ordinance
- Chaffee County COVID report
- Chaffee Health director urges ‘do your part’ as new COVID cases mount
- Alpine Orchestra plans Nov. 14 livestream concert
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.