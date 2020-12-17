The Buena Vista Rotary Club has distributed dictionaries for the past 17 years to third graders at Avery-Parsons Elementary School (and in Leadville and Fairplay). The free dictionaries have always been well-received by students and teachers.
In-class participation is down and many students are home schooling. As a result, our Rotary Club has made additional dictionaries available at the school, said spokesman David Holt.
“Parents of home-schooled third graders are encouraged to pick up dictionaries from the school librarian,” he said. “And don’t forget to register your newborn to 5-year-old for the Rotary-sponsored Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Application forms are available at the BV Library.”
