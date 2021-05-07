This 1930s photo was taken inside the Buena Vista Post Office, which was built in 1919.
This brick building is now the Rustic Woods gift shop located on the northeast corner of the Main Street and U.S. Highway 24 intersection.
Before the building was constructed the post office was in a pri,vate home or other businesses.
The postmistress standing in the background is Rose Richards.
Lloyd Swedhin, Rose’s nephew, became postmaster after her for over 30 years.
In 1941, a letter was sent to the postmaster terminating the Trump post office route and cancelling the mail carrier.
Then in 1964, service from Salida and Buena Vista to Grand Junction was discontinued on the Rio Grande train. Mail was then sent by truck.
When the train brought the mail, someone from the post office had to be at the station when the mail sack was handed off.
Notice the post office boxes had a combination lock on them and were made of brass.
One of the men in the photo is Wilbur Hollaway, who was one of the founders of the Cottonwood Hot Springs and Merrifield greenhouse property in Cottonwood Canyon.
One report says that Holloway found a pearl-handled pistol near his property with Kit Carson’s initials on it.
I have heard but not confirmed that Kit Carson was in this area.
The other gentleman is Dr. Newell or Newill, who walked his dog on the Midland RR right-of-way until the dog fell off the high trestle. Dr. Newell from then on walked down into the gulch and back up rather than cross the trestle.
For more information on the heritage behind the history of Buena Vista, visit BuenaVistaHeritage.org
