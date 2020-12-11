Buena Vista author Cary Unkelbach says all buyers must do their homework before agreeing to buy any puppy. She’s written the true crime book, “Heartbreak Kennel: The True Story of Max and His Breeder,” that offers a buyer’s beware message.
The story details how a seemingly well-intentioned canine breeder ends up abandoning nearly one hundred Labrador retrievers in a northern Colorado field in 2004, leaving behind a trail of heartbroken puppy buyers and unhealthy puppies.
Unkelbach will appear with her Labrador Ranger, a distant relative of Max, from 3–6 p.m., Dec. 12, at Book Haven, 109 N F St, Salida.
