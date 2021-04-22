The American Legion Post 55 in Buena Vista will host a meeting for the Legion’s District 12, which includes the posts in Buena Vista, Fairplay, Bailey, Salida and Breckenridge Saturday, May 8.
The meeting is set for noon at the Post 55 on Arkansas Street.
Dean Casey, the deputy service officer with the Colorado department of the American Legion, will be present starting at 10 a.m.
Casey “will be able to help any veteran in Chaffee county that would like to file a claim for benefits, or have questions about benefits that are offered for veterans,” said Post 55 commander Darryl Atherton.
In addition to distributing books that detail the benefits available to veterans, Casey will assist veterans in filing requests with the Veterans Administration.
“I think there are probably some veterans in the area that have questions but don’t know who to talk to,” Atherton said. “Dean is good at what he does. If they file and get something in mail that they don’t understand he can help them out just by them calling him afterwards.”
As the American Legion department of Colorado service officer, Casey works to “assist veterans in filing claims to the VA for any injury, illness or disease that occurred while on active duty, file in increase, file claims for surviving spouse and other VA issues,” he said.
