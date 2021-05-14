Join GARNA and Stephanie Shively, wildlife biologist for the U.S. Forest Service Salida Ranger District from 7 to 8 p.m., Thursday, May 20, for a presentation on the status of the boreal toad in the Pike and San Isabel National Forest.
Shively will talk about the drastic population decline of the toad, which was once common in the southern Rocky Mountains and its significance as an indicator of ecological imbalance or change.
She will also explain why Chaffee County is an important stronghold for the species, the work she is doing to help the toad thrive, the successes she has seen already, and the impending challenges to come.
Shively has worked as a district wildlife biologist for more than 20 years, serving in the South Park District in Fairplay, the Comanche National Grasslands and in the Salida Ranger District, where she has worked the last 10 years.
Pre-registration is required. Visit garna.org/calendar/boreal-toad/ to register. Program tickets are $3 for GARNA members and $6 for non-members. For questions, contact Program Coordinator, Kelsey Kirkwood at programs@garna.org or 719-539-5106.
The lecture will be followed up with a hike from 8 a.m.-noon, June 12, into endangered boreal toad habitat where we will learn how to recreate responsibly near our reptilian friends and we will discover what we can do to mitigate impacts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.