Wylder James Gover was born at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida on July 29, 2022, at 8:08 a.m.
He weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces, and measured 18 ¾ inches long.
Wylder’s parents are Blake and Lauren Gover of Buena Vista.
Wylder has one sister, Lively, 2.
Grandparents are Troy and Kathy Gover of Monument and Alan and Lynn Bandyk of Paola, Kan.
Great-grandparents are Phylis Maxson of Ponca City, Okla., Howard and Anne Hoffine of Hutchinson, Kan., and Richard and Lucile Holderman of Centerville.
