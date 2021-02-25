Tucker Rowan Judd DeLong was born at 4:33 a.m. , Feb. 13, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and measured 20 inches long.
Tucker’s parents are Doug DeLong and Stephanie Judd of Buena Vista.
Grandparents are George and Pat DeLong of Dawsonville, Georgia.
Great-grandparents are Stephen and Maureen Judd of Plainsboro, New Jersey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.