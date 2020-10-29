Trystan Quinn Slavish was born at 8:13 a.m., Oct. 19, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and measured 20 inches long.
Trystan’s parents are Michael and Naomi Slavish of Buena Vista.
Trystan has five siblings, brothers Jaimin 7, Isaiah 6, Caleb 5, Eli 3, and sister, Emma 20 months.
His grandparents are Dave and Margaret Slavish and Joe and Vangie Silcox, all of Buena Vista.
Great-grandparent is Betty Paddock of Coaldale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.