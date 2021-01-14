Lulu Skye Melton was born at 3:22 p.m., Dec. 26, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
She weighed 5 pounds, 9.8 ounces and measured 17½ inches long.
Lulu’s parents are Carey and Somora Melton of Poncha Springs.
Grandparents are Vicki Melton of Buena Vista, Renee Ortiz of Buena Vista, and Victor Gallegos of La Junta.
Great-grandparents are Alan and Shirley Dale of Buena Vista.
