Jaden Andrew Benjamin Beuer was born at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida on Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:29 p.m.
He weighed 7 pounds, 3.1 ounces, and measured 20.1 inches long.
Jaden’s parents are Drew and Brittany Beuer of Buena Vista.
Jaden has one sister, Katarina, 4.
Grandparents are Rob and Yolanda Beuer and Kathy Behrmann of Buena Vista.
Great-grandparents are Evelyn Behrmann of Buena Vista, Frank and Betty Laso and Bob and Beu Beuer, both of Brush.
