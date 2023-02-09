Isaac Edward Nicklas was born at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida on January 30, 2023, at 3:05 a.m.
He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 21 inches long.
Isaac’s parents are Ian and Emily Nicklas of Buena Vista.
Grandparents are Dennis and Jean Peck of Cripple Creek, Andlea and Harvey Vijvelberg of Buena Vista and Tim Nicklas of Salatoga, Wyo.
Great-grandparents are Gary Bacn of Rio Rancho, N.M. and Bruce Nicklas of Colorado Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.