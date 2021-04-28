Gabriel Hernandez-Sandoval was born at 8:02 a.m., April 13, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
He weighed 6 pounds, 4.5 ounces, and measured 18½ inches long.
Gabriel’s parents are Eduardo Hernandez and Esmeralda Sandoval of Buena Vista.
He has one brother, Miguel, 2.
He has one sister, Dulce, 11.
Grandparents are Francisco Hernandez, Patricia Sandoval, Jose Sandoval and Beatriz Robles, all of Tequila, Jalisco, Mexico.
Great-grandparents are Avelardo Sandoval and Jesus Robles of Tequila, Jalisco, Mexico.
