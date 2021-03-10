Colton James Coble was born at 9:31 a.m., Feb. 19, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
He weighed 6 pounds, 7.5 ounces, and measured 19 inches long.
Colton’s parents are Samantha Johannes and Bryan Coble of Buena Vista.
Colton’s brother is Preston Johannes, 8.
Grandparents are Lott and Bobbi Johannes and Shane Coble, all of Buena Vista and Jeannie Watts of Nathrop.
