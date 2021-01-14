Branson Rhyder Sustrich was the first county baby of the year, born at 1 p.m., Jan. 3, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
He weighed 8 pounds and measured 20.25 inches long.
Branson’s parents are Lucas and Sierra Sustrich of Salida.
Branson’s brother is Kaedron, 17 months.
Grandparents are Ken and Darlene Sustrich, and Erin Arion all of Salida.
Great-grandparents are Mary Francis of Howard, Elaine Holtsmark of Bullhead City, Arizona, and Franki Sustrich of Maysville.
The Sustrich family received a basket of donated items from several local business that include: a linen blanket, a hand crocheted blanket, toys, hat, pacifier with holder, baby bottles, mile stone stickers, a gift card for a photo session at Weidman Photography, and gifts from Little Red Tricycle, Salida Fountain and Pharmacy, BV Drug, Moonlight Pizza and Café Dawn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.