Abby Sofia Weiss was born at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, Fla. on Jan. 12, 2022, at 7:47 p.m.
She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and measured 19.5 inches long.
Abby’s parents are Andy and Shelley Weiss of Buena Vista.
Abby has one sister, Naomi, 4.
Grandparents are Phoenix and TY Liao, and Beth and Eric Weiss of Buena Vista.
