On Monday, April 10, U.S. Representatives Brittany Pettersen (D-CO) and Ken Buck (R-CO) announced the formation of the Delivering Postal Solutions Caucus, a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers dedicated to working together across district and state lines to share their constituents’ postal experiences and request updates and answers from USPS about subpar service. While failures at USPS affect all Americans, the caucus will also focus on the specific challenges rural communities face in areas where post offices struggle to hire and maintain a workforce.
Pettersen also sent nearly 250 complaints about postal service issues from her community to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy last week. Pettersen has been collecting these responses from across Colorado’s 7th Congressional District and calling for action, as her constituents have been experiencing extensive delays in mail delivery, complete halts in package delivery in some areas, and issues with ZIP Code assignment and P.O. boxes.
“Constituents throughout the district I represent have responded citing concerns that range from mail reliability and poor service to ZIP Code issues and missing packages,” wrote Pettersen. “Many detail that these experiences are far worse than they were just several years ago. Enclosed are 243 responses from my constituents detailing issues that they are having with USPS. Simply, Coloradans expect better.”
The full text of the letter, available online, reads:.
Dear Postmaster General DeJoy,
Residents throughout Colorado’s 7th Congressional District are frustrated by the quality of their postal service. Post offices and distribution centers are understaffed leading to significant delays in service. The post office recognizes that these issues are ongoing.
In my January 24, 2023 letter to you, I noted that residents who are serviced by the Buena Vista Post Office receive infrequent and unreliable mail delivery. USPS has cycled in temporary employees to help reduce the backlog. This only temporarily improves service reliability, and residents then return to infrequent mail delivery.
Following this letter, I engaged in a comprehensive district-wide survey on the quality of service. Constituents throughout the district I represent have responded citing concerns that range from mail reliability and poor service to ZIP Code issues and missing packages. Many detail that these experiences are far worse than they were just several years ago. Enclosed are 243 responses from my constituents detailing issues that they are having with USPS.
Simply, Coloradans expect better. Following my January 24 letter, I spoke with Colorado- Wyoming District Manager Jason McMahill. Mr. McMahill, like the dedicated USPS employees throughout the nation, is working as hard as possible to improve mail service. But service quality remains poor for many. Coloradans rely on the postal service for delivery of their prescription drugs, bills and important tax information, clothing and other essential items, and correspondence from friends and loved ones. These delays matter and Coloradans are losing faith that USPS is truly trying to serve them.
I request you do everything in your power to end the staffing shortage in Colorado. This must include changing the classification of part-time and non-permanent workers into career positions. This will immediately reduce turnover and ensure improved benefits and pay for those who are applying for a job with USPS. I also am writing to request a monthly briefing to relay ongoing constituent concerns and ensure that we are making progress in addressing the ongoing postal crisis in Colorado.
Improving postal delivery for residents throughout Colorado must be a priority and please know that I want to be a partner in this effort. Thank you for giving your full and fair consideration of these requests in accordance with all applicable rules, regulations, laws, and guidelines.
