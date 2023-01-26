The Region 15 Opioid Settlement Governance Committee (which serves Chaffee, Custer, Fremont and Park counties) has created a fund of $6,000/year/person to help behavioral health providers tackle the high cost of living in our area. This opportunity is available directly to individual providers who will be considered whether they work for an established behavioral health organization or are an independent practitioner.
Applicants must reside in the region and provide direct behavioral health services to individuals in the region.
Applicants should serve those within our region with Substance Use Disorder, including Opioid Use Disorder, and other co-occurring challenges.
For details and application please contact Carol Togie at ctogie@parkco.us or visit bit.ly/bhwsapplication
Applications are due Jan. 31.
