Ark-Valley Humane Society, a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring the welfare of companion animals through compassion and care, announced the election of its 2021 board of directors.
The board is composed of compassionate professionals from Chaffee County.
The returning members and their positions on the board of directors include:
Chair: Terri Buchanan - Heart of the Rockies Radio, Advertising Manager/Owner
Vice-Chair: Tom Purvis - Software Development
Treasurer: Sarah McMahon - Sangre De Cristo Electric Association, Chief Administrative Officer
Secretary: Ruth Phillips - Retired Educator/Salida School District, 32 Years Service Board Member: John Ellis - M.D.
Board member: Greg Phillips – Retired Educator/Salida School District, 32 Years Service
Board member: Allison Gergley – Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, Director of Marketing and Public Relations
“We’re excited to welcome these returning board members into their new roles” AVHS executive director Amber Vanleuken said.
