Ark Valley Helping Hands is seeking volunteer assistance for its Spring Service Day from 1-4:30 p.m., Saturday, April 30.
During this time frame, AVHH will work with its regular volunteers and volunteers from the general public to tackle outdoor chores for approximately 20 AVHH member households.
The service outreach will have a primary focus on member households in Buena Vista and Nathrop, with some houses in Poncha Springs and Salida.
Volunteer opportunities include exterior window cleaning, garden/flower bed prep, debris cleanup and trash loading.
Following the completion of services, AVHH will host an ice cream gathering from 4:30-6 p.m. All volunteer and member event participants are invited to attend.
The volunteer meeting and social gathering will be held in Buena Vista. Additional details about the meeting spot, service assignments and post-event gathering location will be shared with event registrants.
For those who would like to volunteer, registration is required and available online at https://bit.ly/3sVkYDy. The volunteer registration deadline is Saturday, April 23.
Event-related questions can be submitted via phone or text to 719-530-1198 or by email to info@avhelpinghands.org.
