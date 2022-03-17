Asher Douglas Bennetts was born at 2:21 p.m., March 10, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida. He weighed 5 pounds, 6 ounces, and measured 18½ inches long.
Asher’s parents are Matthew and Christina Bennetts of Buena Vista.
Grandparents are Tom Small and Mary Jo Bennetts Small of Buena Vista, Bob and Janice Good of Buena Vista and Mark Jones of Johnson City, Texas.
Great-grandparent is Elaine Younger of Everett, Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.