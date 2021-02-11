When Mary Lee Bensman was let go due to the pandemic shutdown from her long-time position at The Chaffee County Times last June, she felt lost, initially.
“I thought, ‘I don’t want to do the same thing in a new place,” Bensman said. “That day, I went home and looked in my journal, and the last thing I had written, two weeks prior, was ‘Behold, I make all things new.’ I had written that down, because it just came to me. Then I went to work for 2 more weeks.”
Bensman remembered speaking with Times advertising manager Joy Duprey about a volunteer project her father, Bill Distel, had been involved with in Las Vegas called Toys 4 Smiles.
“It was a nonprofit group that would make these toys, so I got involved there working to rout the toys as they were made and shave off the edges. Then later I’d be putting on wheels,” Distel said.
He worked with the group for about 5 years.
“Joy told me about that a long time ago, while we were still working together, and I thought ‘Oh, man, that would be fun. I’d like to do that.’”
The day she was let go, she reflected on the journal entry she had written 2 weeks before.
“This is it,” she thought. “This is what’s new.”
While Toys 4 Smiles builds about 500,000 toys a year in the Las Vegas area, Bensman has two volunteers, Distel and Mary Ann Freed, and a woodshop in her backyard. With a simple setup of bandsaws and belt-sanders, she takes scrap 2x4 wood and crafts them into wooden toys that she gives out for free. In the remaining 6 months of 2020, Bensman, Freed and Distel built 1,000 toys and distributed 950.
“I put them out at church, with a sign that said ‘Free toys, take as many as you need,’” Bensman said. “Every week I had to bring back more.”
Bensman said, “It was so well received. People were like ‘You made this? How much are you selling them for?’ They’re free.”
Aside from her church, St. Rose of Lima, Bensman’s distribution method has been informal, her doctor’s office was doing a toy drive, the Buena Vista Pregnancy Center, Chaffee Fire Protection District, Buena Vista Police Department, her dentist.
“I try to keep some in the car for emergencies,” she said.
Now she’s looking to grow Choose Life Toymakers as a nonprofit.
“I’ve been told to keep it simple, and I just couldn’t keep it simple,” Bensman said. She expanded the repertoire of toy forms Distel showed her from a collection of trains and automobiles to include animals like a dog, cat, bunny and whale.
“(Toys 4 Smiles) only does four patterns, where Mary Lee, she’s so creative, she’s got lot’s of patterns. She’s an artist, so when she left the paper, she remembered what Bill did,” said Dorothy Distel, Bill’s wife. “She sat and talked with him, got inspired and did her own thing.”
Bill Distel said, “She’s got a love for kids … That was her determination to do this.”
Bensman builds the main bodies of the toys, Distel affixes wooden wheels, and Freed coats the wood with a mineral oil finish.
For Distel, who has multiple sclerosis, the work is therapeutic.
The team averages 50 toys a week, she said.
Bensman estimates that it costs one dollar per toy to build. The wood is donated, but the wheels and oil have to be purchased.
‘We want to put out more toys,” she said. “We need more volunteers, more money, and more wood.”
“She needs sponsorship,” Distel said. “That can help her procure the wheels and oil and the other materials she needs to make the toys. I think she’s getting wood donations, but she still needs financial support for the pieces and parts.”
