Ark-Valley Humane Society purchased 1425 E St, previously home to 14ers Wieners food truck, in Salida, Colorado.
This 400 square-foot building will act as their new animal impound facility serving southern Chaffee County.
If a member of the public finds a stray dog in southern Chaffee County, including Salida and Poncha Springs, they can call Dispatch at 719-539-2596 to have an officer meet them at this facility to take in the animal.
Dogs and cats that are wearing collars and tags, or are microchipped, are much more likely to be returned home by the finder or responding officer.
This Salida-based facility is not a staffed location and animals received at this facility without a known owner will be transferred to the Buena Vista shelter for owner reclaim or adoption services.
Executive director Amber Vanleuken says, “With the purchase of this property, we are excited to establish a permanent presence in Salida to continue to serve the animal welfare needs of our county!”
If you have any questions please contact Amber Vanleuken at avanleuken@ark-valley.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.