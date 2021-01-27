FORT HAYS, Kan. – Meghan Anderson of Buena Vista was named to the fall 2020 Dean’s Honor Roll at Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kan.
Anderson, a 2020 graduate of Buena Vista High School, is a freshman majoring in ag-business.
To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.60 for the semester.
