This photo from 1884 shows the Denver South Park and Pacific railroad depot which was located across from Mt. Princeton Hot Springs.
The DSP&P was later called the Denver Leadville & Gunnison and after that it was the Colorado Southern Railroad.
Notice the family waiting for the train,women and girl in long dresses and the man dressed in a suit. The little boy has a big black hat on.
The train went up Chalk Creek and through the Alpine tunnel to Gunnison.
For more information on the heritage behind the history of Buena Vista, visit buenavistaheritage.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.