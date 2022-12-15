BVHS has previously had three students earn all state. Director Tanner Oharah attributes this year’s jump to five to the advanced skills his students practice. Choir members include, from left, Oharah, Chloe Puckett, Teddy Allen, Lindsey Trenkle, Jaylynn Goode, Liz Cunningham, Elliana Cervenka, Lillian Neufeld and Roan Volpe. Not pictured are Jaclyn Mitchell and Brooke Smith.