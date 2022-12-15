Out of nearly 1,500 Colorado juniors and seniors who auditioned and the 300 selected, five Buena Vista High School students were accepted into Colorado’s high school all state and Jazz Choirs, along with 10 BV Middle School students who received All-State acceptance. Chloe Puckett, Lillian Neufeld and Lindsey Trenkle will be in the Treble Choir; Liz Cunningham will be in the Mixed Choir and Eliana Cervenka joined the Jazz Choir.
“I’m very proud of and excited for this group,” said Tanner Oharah, Choir and Drama teacher for Buena Vista Middle and High schools. “I’m excited for the leadership that they bring back from this. It’s always so powerful for the group. Our group improves every time they go off to one of these big events and bring back all of that knowledge and support.”
“I’m excited to be able to put music together with a bunch of people who are happy to be there,” said Chloe Puckett, who will be in the Treble choir.
The students do a general audition for all state and are assigned to their choirs afterward. Additionally, if students are accepted 2 years in a row, they are automatically placed in another choir.
Oharah worked with all the students in his choirs to prepare one or two solo options should students choose to audition, and they regularly practice sight reading and other high-level music skills in class. Of the nearly 20 students who signed up for the all state auditions, 10 completed the audition and five were accepted.
“The people who are starting to grasp the sight reading at that caliber are also getting the triads, the scales, the interval recognition,” he said. “Becoming literate in music and being able to pick up a piece of music and sing it is just shockingly different than how a lot of singers learn music, and it opens up a whole world.”
“We had to learn so many things that we don’t learn regularly in choir,” said Lillian Neufeld. “We had to push ourselves to learn sightreading that was way more difficult than we’ve done in the past, which was pretty fun to learn and have that experience… Mr. Oharah was very helpful with offering things outside of class to help us learn.”
Oharah is glad Colorado all state recognition requires high-level skills from students: “It’s not just, ‘pretty voice gets into all state,’ but these people that have become independent musicians and put in that work and achieved that level of understanding of how to read music… That’s the people that get to go to all state.”
This year especially, Oharah has focused on teaching and improving those skills for all his students. The most they’ve had in all state before was three, so the jump to five is significant.
“I think it’s directly related to that literacy piece,” he said. “We’ve always had very talented singers, but putting that energy into every rehearsal… It’s not just about putting together the best confidence, it’s about (them) building independence and confidence in your own knowledge base and literacy.”
Still, the students were surprised when Oharah called to let them know they’d been accepted.
“Most of them thought I was trying to trick them,” Oharah laughed. “They didn’t believe me.”
“I was so surprised that I got in,” said Trenkle, “because (during my audition) I was laughing.”
Though this is Oharah’s ninth year supporting his students’ all state auditions, he said he sometimes forgets that live auditions can be a scary experience, particularly for students.
“Every year … I’ve watched them be scared, and then I forget it’s a new person. I forget it’s the first time for some people,” he said. “So it’s remembering that every person is having those fears to overcome for the first time, and they need those moments individually.”
Liz Cunningham, who auditioned last year as well, felt pretty nervous leading up to her audition. Trenkle said they worked together to prepare on the bus ride to the audition.
She thought she’d be in front of a panel but was grateful to be singing for a kind, older gentleman who made her feel welcome.
“Some of us kind of understood it better than others, so we were helping each other out,” she said. “It was a lot less scary than I thought it would be.”
Each student emphasized that if others are interested in the opportunity, they should commit to it and work hard.
“Don’t make excuses to not do it,” said Eliana Cervenka. “It’s quite easy to do that.”
“If you really want to get in, I would suggest doing as much work as you possibly can, even now,” Cunningham agreed. “That deadline will catch up to you. Preparing a week before is not fun.”
“If you’re remotely interested in it, put in the time outside of class to work on specific things you’re struggling with,” Trenkle said. “It not only makes it easier to get into all state, it helps you grow as a singer and performer… It overall makes you a better choir student.”
“Also, it shows you how to be professional when you’re auditioning,” Neufeld said. “It teaches you so much, whether you get in or not. Sure, it’s a lot of hard work but it’s work that pays off.”
As the students continue on their all state journey, Oharah is excited about how this experience will change his students’ experiences and perspectives as musicians and leaders.
“The more opportunities you have, the bigger the world gets,” he said. “These opportunities expand your world, and the ceiling of what is possible gets lifted a little bit. You realize the city is bigger, the amount of good singers in the world is bigger, and you’re one of them. You have the potential to connect and improve, and your limits start to disappear.”
“It’s really cool to be in an environment where music is its own language,” Cervenka said. “Being around other people who enjoy it as much as you do is awesome.”
To learn more about the all state choirs and their upcoming performances, visit https://aschoir.com/
