Thanks to a partnership between the Buena Vista Public Library and the town of Buena Vista, McPhelemy Park now has free Wi-Fi.
Wireless internet access at the Library has always extended beyond the walls of the building on Linderman Avenue, but now, thanks to funding from the CARES Act, as well as equipment the town had previously used to provide Wi-Fi at the park, the scope of the service will be extended into McPhelemy Park just across the street.
Kelly Nary, the marketing and community coordinator for BVPL said that, while the internet access has always been well-used, the Library has seen an increase in use of the service throughout the year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are getting so many people at the library itself that are setting up shop outside who are schoolteachers teaching remotely from someplace, that are doing school,” Nary said. “We’re giving them more space to facilitate their online needs … we see people out here all times of day and night using (the Wi-Fi), whether they’re teaching internationally, so they’re here at weird hours, it’s definitely increased since COVID.”
While the program got started later than the library had intended, the plan is to offer the service for at least the next 3 years.
“This project has been long-coming. We were hoping to get it up a few months ago to help facilitate needs with kids having to transition to learning from home when COVID-19 first hit. People having to work from home who have limited access to internet,” Nary said. “It was definitely a collaborative effort that the town wanted to support, different local entities wanted to support … we wish there was going to be better weather for longer for that to be sustained, but it’s going to be high-speed internet access. Hopefully it will help some people. That’s our long-term goal.”
After the initial 3-year plan, Nary said the program will be “reevaluated to see how the technology is doing, see where the funding is and reevaluate all of those things and go from there, because we just want to be sure that it’s top-of-the-line for everybody and that it’s financially feasible for everybody as well.”
While the wireless internet reaches some parts of McPhelemy better than others, the service can be accessed from anywhere in the park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.