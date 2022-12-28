Eleven kindergartners from Avery-Parsons Elementary School, led by teacher Kathryn Fauser, toured the workshop of Choose Life Toymakers December 16. It was a frigid winter day with the kids bundled up. They perked up with bright eyes when I told them that we make toys, showing them one of our toys.
Inside the workshop, six of our volunteers, dressed in festive outfits, were already busy at work, machines humming, the smell of pine in the air, toys in progress piled everywhere.
The kids, and the adults accompanying them, circled around the shop so they could watch the elves at work.
Then the machines went silent so that the toymakers could explain what was going on at each station, from tracing patterns onto scrap wood to drilling holes for wheels and windows, cutting the shapes out on band saws and sanding and branding the toys.
“The kids asked good questions,” Brenda Nesbitt said, “and seemed to enjoy watching us work. As a former teacher I enjoyed asking questions and interacting with the kids. They were eager to get to help me clean out the wheel holes with the rotary tool.”
Her husband Gary enjoyed the interest the kids had in what we were doing. The children were excited to trace a pattern on a block of wood and then watch him drill the holes in them. These toys will be finished later and they will have helped make a toy that will eventually be given to another child.
Max Smith and Mark Wefler worked on cutting while Suzanne Wefler rough-sanded the toys and explained how we brand each one with a laser engraver. (We did not run the engraver in order to protect the children’s eyes.)
Suzanne said, “After the children had spent some time watching how a piece of wood went through so many stages to become a toy, one of the boys asked me, ‘Do you think we’ll get a toy to take home?’ He had his hands folded together like he was praying.
“I think they will appreciate this simple toy more now after seeing for themselves how it was made!”
And yes, before they returned to school, each child picked out a finished toy to take home with them. After a group photo they serenaded the adults (and possibly the neighbors) with an enthusiastic round of “Jingle Bells.”
It was cold outside but the shop was warm with 11 bundled-up children, five volunteers demonstrating, four adults supervising and an executive director orchestrating. (Is a certain Christmas song ringing in your head?)
“Thank you for sharing your shop with us,” Kathryn said, “and helping to make Christmas magical.”
