Once again, the month is May,
Springtime is here to blossom and stay.
Turning our heads as we look at green grass,
Hearing the songbirds as they fly past.
Thinking of this special day that comes once a year,
Showing mothers our love and making it clear
That we cherish them daily and admire their love,
That we are forever grateful and thank God from above.
Honoring our mothers on this their special day,
Thanking them and sharing joys in every single way.
Happy Mother’s Day to many who gave us their all,
Becoming the absolute best kids by standing tall.
Standing tall with pride as we cherish our birth,
Hugging our moms as we show them their worth.
