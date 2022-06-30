A flag that blows in the gentle wind,
A reminder of freedom that will never end.
Looking at the colors so vibrant and true,
Reminding myself to honor the red, white, and blue.
My heart is forever loyal to this grand old flag,
Its symbol is strong and gives me the right to brag.
God bless the USA and us with peace,
His love of its people and justice will never cease.
Enjoy your celebrations in this year of 2022,
Our Independence is to be honored by me and by you.
Linda Andersen
July, 2022
