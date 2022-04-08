Organizers of the 3rd annual TEDxBreckenridge event have announced that they are now accepting applications from speakers who want to give a TEDx talk at this year’s Oct. 16 event at the Silverthorne Pavilion.
TEDxBreckenridge’s goal is to highlight local and transformational voices and further expand knowledge and learning opportunities in the mountain communities. The locally organized event uses TED’s celebrated format of short, carefully prepared talks, demonstrations and performances that foster learning, inspiration, curiosity and wonder while also prompting conversations that matter.
To find this year’s presenters, organizers have issued a call for speakers on the TEDxBreckenridge website, tedxbreckenridge.com. Anyone with a big idea they want to share with the audience is invited to apply for consideration.
The theme for this year’s event is integrate.
“I believe that the TEDx stage provides a unique opportunity to evolve and connect in meaningful ways relevant to our community,” says Jill Marek, TEDxBreckenridge license holder and owner of Blue Iguana Productions. “This event is designed to bring together technology, innovation and art in a way that creates a palpable sense of hope and pride in simply being a fellow human. And we all need some of that.”
For Coloradoans and international viewers alike, TEDxBreckenridge’s integrate event is sure to be thought-provoking, educational and inspirational after the past few years of growth and struggle the world has experienced.
Potential speakers should complete the speaker application on tedxbreckenridge.com by May 1. The speakers’ committee will review all applications and invite selected candidates to auditions by June 15. Auditions will take place June 25, at BreckWorks Coworking Space. Participants will be notified within a few weeks of auditions if they have been selected to be a TEDxBreckenridge 2022 speaker.
For questions about the application process, email ideas@tedxbreckenridge.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.