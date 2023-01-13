The Chaffee County Community Foundation invites all qualified nonprofit organizations serving Salida and Buena Vista to apply for more than $131,000 in funds available through its Spring Municipal Grant Cycle, which is open from Jan. 9-Feb. 10.
The funding includes $57,800 for organizations serving the Buena Vista community and $73,277 for those serving Salida. These grants are made possible through partnerships with the city of Salida and the town of Buena Vista.
“The Chaffee County Community Foundation is honored to partner with Buena Vista and Salida to administer the municipal community grant programs,” said Betsy Dittenber, executive director of CCCF. “We’re encouraging the many deserving nonprofits here in our community that are actively addressing specific needs in BV and Salida to apply for this cycle’s funding. This is a great opportunity to strengthen the impact of the remarkable work they’re doing in our county.”
While there is no maximum award, the average grant award is expected to be $1,500, and CCCF will notify award recipients of their grants by April 15, 2023.
To be qualified, applicants must be registered as 501c3, 501c4 or 501c6 – or under the fiscal sponsorship of an eligible organization – and in good standing with the IRS and state of Colorado.
Any organization that received funding from the Spring Grant Process in 2022 is required to submit a grant report by Feb. 10 before being considered for 2023 funding.
Organizations interested in applying are encouraged to read through the grant questions and the review rubric to help them submit a competitive application. Both resources as well as the grant portal link are available at www.chaffeecommunity.org/grants
Questions may also be directed to CCCF at admin@chaffeecommunity.org
Founded in 2018, Chaffee County Community Foundation is a public, nonprofit organization established to promote and facilitate philanthropy in Chaffee County, created by and for the people in that area.
CCCF acts as a catalyst to inspire positive change through the power of philanthropy to enrich the lives of all people within the county. Its goals are to make informed philanthropy accessible to all, build local nonprofit capacity and enable community conversations.
Since 2018, CCCF has actively supported nonprofit organizations for the betterment of Chaffee County and the local communities. To learn more, visit www.chaffeecommunity.org
