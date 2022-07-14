COSWAP allocated funding through two grant programs.
Landscape Resilience Investment
8 projects spread throughout COSWAP’s strategic focus areas have been selected for funding. Projects range from $500,000-$1,000,000 and will be matched by $4 million in local, federal, or other state funding.
• RMRI Upper Arkansas - Chaffee County Upper Arkansas Thrives - Landscape Level Resilience in Chaffee County, $500,000
• RMRI Upper Arkansas - Lake County Lake County CWPP Fuels Reduction Project, $500,000
• Larimer County: Pole Hill / Waltonia, $1,000,000
• Boulder County: Phase 1: St. Vrain Forest Health Partnership Project, $1,000,000
• Jefferson County: Jefferson County Wildfire Safe, $1,000,000
• RMRI Southwest Colorado - Mancos Conservation District: RMRI SW Colorado - Northwest Mancos Priority Zone, $1,000,000
• RMRI Upper South Platte - Jefferson Conservation District: Upper South Platte Landscape Resilience, $1,000,000
• Colorado State Forest Service - Teller County: Teller County Forest Health and Resilience Project, $1,000,000
Workforce Development Grant
• 41 Projects, 17 Counties, 3,664 Acres
• 3 wildfire mitigation workforce training grants supporting over 150 people in receiving S130/S190, S212 and a prescribed fire training exchange.
