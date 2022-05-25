Boys 15th overall
Long Jump - 4th Brennan Pratt
Triple Jump - 4th Chandler Smethers, 7th Brennan Pratt
800m Run - 10th Nate Plotner
1600m Run - 6th Nate Plotner
High Jump - 12th Orion Herrle, 18th Place Sam Dylan
4x100m Relay - 4th Orion Herrle, Chandler Smethers, Jacob Phelps, Tam Flowers
4x400m Relay - 12th Nate Plotner, Chandler Smethers, Jacob Phelps, Tam Flowers
Girls 17th overall
4x800m Relay - 4th Mallory Salazar, Molly McMurry, Ella Coates, Zaila Smith
3200m Run - 3rd Zaila Smith, 11th Mallory Salazar, 17th Molly McMurry, 18th Ella Coates
1600m Run - 4th Zaila Smith, 18th Molly McMurry
4x100m Relay - 9th Carley Feuss, Mitchek Colley, Erin Bigley, Maya Schuknecht
4x400m Relay - 12th Carley Feuss, Zaila Smith, Erin Bigley, Maya Schuknecht
