Chaffee County Commissioners continued their 1041 permit public hearing Jan. 19, when David Tulauskias, chief sustainability officer with Nestlé Waters North America spoke about the steps the company has been taking to improve recycling of their plastic bottles and the use of biodegradable materials.
Tulauskias said Tuesday one of the main steps to improving recycling is education, as a study found that 46 percent of people in cities, and 52 percent in rural areas, found it easier to throw things away instead of recycling.
He said the bottles they use for water from Ruby Mountain are made from 34 percent recycled materials, and that all of their bottles, labels and caps are recyclable.
Tulauskias said that Nestlé’s goal is a cyclical economy of their plastic, all of it being recycled with zero percent loss.
Commissioner Keith Baker said the old idea behind recycling was to “reduce, reuse, recycle” but that it now includes refuse and rot, meaning not using plastic or using a completely biodegradable that can rot away. He asked Tulauskias what Nestlé was doing to achieve “refuse and rot.”
Tulauskias said they have been working on biodegradable material, but one of the problems they have encountered was that if it is mixed in with recyclable plastic, it can ruin the entire process.
Larry Lawrence, Nestlé regional manager for the western region, said they have been working with Angel of Shavano Recycling regarding recycling within Chaffee County, and seeing what can be done to improve.
Lawrence said one of the problems is the amount of recyclable material being generated by Chaffee County isn’t very large, which makes it difficult to find trucking options.
“We have been working on biodegradable materials for years, but it’s not as stable as it needs to be,” Lawrence said. “We have spent a lot of time and effort on this, and will continue to do so.”
Commissioner Greg Felt said this was an issue that touches everyone, not just Chaffee County. Felt said he hopes the county and Nestlé could use this as an opportunity to work together to make things better.
After sitting in on a teleconference about the environmental impact study for the Uinta Basin Railway proposed by the Rio Grande Pacific Railroad, Baker suggested the commissioners should be involved in comments on the study.
Baker said the study was done before the “Tennessee Pass agreement” was finished, and does not consider how it might be involved.
After discussing some possible impacts to Chaffee County, the commissioners voted unanimously to review the comments being submitted and decide if they will be involved or not. They scheduled a meeting for 8 a.m. Jan. 27 if they feel they need to discuss the matter.
Commissioners voted unanimously to take civil legal action, based on the advice from county assistant attorney Daniel Tom, on four properties in violation of the short term rental section of the land use code, which includes:
• 8490 CR 225
• 16725 CR 289
• 14415 CR 261C
• 30247 Eagles Ridge
Tom said these locations were not only in violation of the county’s short term rental regulations, by not registering, but were also in violation of the county’s COVID-19 rules.
He said that each location had been contacted several times, so the county would now issue cease and desist letters, which can carry a $100 a day fine.
