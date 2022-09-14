Members of the Chaffee County Combined Tactical Team from Salida Police Department and Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office assisted Costilla County deputies in a stand-off situation Friday, Sept. 9 near Fort Garland.
A Costilla County Sheriff’s Office press release stated that deputies responded to a call about an individual shooting at his neighbor on Governor Road approximately 5 miles south of Fort Garland.
Upon deputies’ arrival, suspect Christopher Ocasio allegedly began acting in a threatening manner.
When another deputy arrived, Ocasio allegedly shot at the deputies, who retreated to cover, where they remained until other officers arrived at the scene so they could get to safety. The situation then became a stand-off between Ocasio and law enforcement.
Alamosa Special Weapons and Tactics was called in along with Chaffee County Combined Tactical Team to provide additional assistance.
After a 3-hour stand-off Ocasio was safely taken into custody and transported to the Costilla County Jail, where he is being held on several counts of attempted murder, felony menacing and reckless endangerment.
Other responding agencies included Blanca Police Department, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Colorado State Patrol.
