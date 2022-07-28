Vitamin B trail work day at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 30.
Bells for Bikes Bike Rodeo 3 p.m., Aug. 21, at Avery-Parsons Elementary School
Dead on the Lawn 5:30 p.m., Aug. 23, at the Lawn, South Main
CAPYAC Concert 5:30 p.m., the Lawn, South Main
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: July 29, 2022 @ 1:48 pm
