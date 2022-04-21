Dec. 5, 1955 - The Buena Vista Community Health Clinic is formed.
June 24, 1956 - Ground is broken for the building.
Nov. 10, 1956 - Dr. James Greene starts practice.
June 23, 1957 - Health clinic dedicated, clinic opens.
November 1958, Dr. Greene resigns; clinic closes.
March 1959 - Dr. James Arbogast takes up practice. Clinic reopens.
April,1963 - Dr. Arbogast resigns. Dr. Robert McGowan takes up practice.
January 1974 - Expansion of the building to combine the Herrle home.
1995 - Dr. McGowan ends his practice at the building.
March 28, 2016 - Mountain Medical merges with HRRMC. Aug. 8, 2016 - Swan Mountain Family Clinic opens BV office.
Dec. 20, 2021 - Richard and Mary Willard buy the building under the name 36 Oak Street LLC.
– Michael A. Rodriguez
