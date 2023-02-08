BV climo data Feb 7.pub
Mal Sillars

January ended on a cold note, but February brought some warmer air our way, with the daily high topping out at 50 degrees on the 5th. Once again, the past week has been quite dry with occasional snow showers, but no significant precipitation. Both the high and low normals are starting to inch upward.

