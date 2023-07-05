The 39th Mountain Mania Car Show drives onto East Main Street in Buena Vista on Saturday, July 8.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., spectators can view cars of many models and eras in an event powered by the Buena Vista Optimist Club. The show will kick off with a Color Guard and Pledge of Allegiance led by the Boy Scouts of America. Returning for a third year, the Maynard Mills Blues Band will fill the street with music from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“For the first time ever, we will have a large display of electric vehicles gathered by the Arkansas Valley Energy Futures, as well as featured guests Andy Kingsley with his Pikes Peak Hill Climb Car and Heather Storm who collaborated on the creation of the Terrace,” says Optimist Club member Honora Roberts. “Heather will have her Mustang parked in front of the Terrace and Andy will be in front of Deerhammer Distillery.”
Chaffee County Search and Rescue-North will have a tactical truck on display. Sangre de Cristo Electric Association will have numerous displays promoting powerline safety, and Collegiate Peaks Animal Hospital staff will be present for introductions to the community.
Free water will be provided by BlueTriton Brands.
Cars will be entered into six award categories for the public to vote on: Grand Champion, Best Truck, Best Paint, Best Interior, Best Engine and Most Unique. Additionally, there will be three dignitary awards: Mayor’s Choice, Police Chief’s Choice and Fire Chief’s Choice.
This year, votes can be placed using a QR code to access the ballot. Voting opens at 1 p.m., and awards will be distributed at 2:30 p.m. by the stage between the Roastery and Mt. Antero Treasures.
A car wrapping demo will also take place at 1 p.m., courtesy of Ridgeline Signs.
As of July 1, the show has nearly 80 vehicles registered with more online registrations expected leading up to the event, according to Roberts.
“This is a long-standing tradition in Buena Vista,” Roberts says. “This is the 39th Mountain Mania and we have many participants who have participated in all of them, but we have many joining us for the first time.
“This is going to be a really great event,” she adds. “Come down and check out all the cool cars from all ages and genres.”
