Did you ever wonder who’s behind the flowering planters adorning both sides of East Main with vibrant color every summer? That would be Buena Vista Beautification, one of the town’s Advisory Boards.
Originating in 2002, the flower planters have evolved from a few simple wooden containers to the 280massive composite planters and two unique metal rectangles that span East Main from the Hwy. 24 stoplight to the Court St. intersection.
The “Adopt a Planter” idea began in 2010 as a way to help fund the flowers, as well as other Beautification projects. Local businesses are invited to sponsor a planter in exchange for a sign honoring their support. Fun fact: Sign stakes are marshmallow roasting forks.
This program sells out every year, and is now open to residents as well as businesses. In 2017, 11 Xeriscape gardens were introduced on corners along East Main. These have increased adoption opportunities to 41.
If interested in sponsoring a planter or garden next year, contact bvbeautification@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.